LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville residents wanting to get rid of unwanted items have a chance to so Saturday.
The city is holding the first pop-up waste disposal event of the year on March 27 at the Sun Valley Ball Field Complex on Lower River Road.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jefferson County residents can drop off unwanted couches, mattresses, electronics, appliances, tires and more to be recycled or disposed of.
The drop-off events are expected to happen once a month through November across the city.
For more information, including a list of what you can and cannot drop off as well as dates and locations for other drop-off events, click here.
