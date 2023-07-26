LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews from Louisville Metro Public Works are working in the heat to create a smoother ride for area drivers.
The agency said Wednesday that crews have paved 135 miles of roadway since January.
On Wednesday morning, they were working on the stretch of 4th Street between West Chestnut Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville.
The city set aside more than $37 million in the 2024 budget for paving and repairs to sidewalks and bridges.
That money would also go toward streetlights and improving road safety.
"We get complaints from citizens," said Louisville Metro Councilmember Jecorey Arthur. "Public Works — I call them scientists — they look at the quality of the infrastructure, and then people get to work to address the need and fix that infrastructure."
Residents can report road issues to Metro 311.
Public Works said the goal is to pave 200 miles by the end of the season, which is typically in November.
