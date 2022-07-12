LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville organizations teamed up with Supplies Overseas (SOS) to send 23 pallets of supplies to those in need in Ukraine.
The shipment, which will be distributed to hospitals in eastern Ukraine, was donated from Northeast Christian Church, WaterStep and the UPS Foundation.
The donation includes hospital beds, field tourniquets, "desperately needed medications," rocket stoves and 35,000 fortified meals from Louisville organization Love the Hungry.
The donation is valued at approximately $200,000.
The shipment is the third time that SOS has sent supplies to Ukraine this year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.