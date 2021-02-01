LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A swimming pool might be the last thing on your mind right now, but it's a different story for Louisville Parks and Recreation.
According to a news release, the agency is looking to fill lifeguard positions for the 2021 swim season at the following locations:
- Algonquin Pool (1614 Cypress St.)
- Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center (201 Reservoir Ave.)
- Nelson Hornbeck Park (709 Fairdale Rd.)
- Sun Valley Pool (6505 Bethany Ln.)
To become a certified lifeguard, you must be at least 16 years old and pass a couple of classes and skills assessments. The next training session will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays starting Feb. 7 through Feb. 28 at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center. There is a $200 fee to enroll in the class.
Lifeguards must wear masks while on duty as well as follow and enforce social distancing and other coronavirus safety guidelines at the pools, according to the agency.
For registration information, including details about upcoming training sessions and additional requirements, click here.
You should allow for up to three weeks for your application to be processed, Louisville Parks and Recreation said in its news release.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.