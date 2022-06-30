LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering a free swimming club for kids.
The club aims to teach children ages 7-12 basic swimming skills. The four-week program starts the week of July 4 and ends the week of Aug. 1 with classes happening at 10:30 a.m.
Algonquin Pool will have classes Mondays, Sun Valley Pool is on Tuesdays and the Fairdale Pool offers classes Wednesdays.
The classes will include instruction on freestyle swimming, backstroke and breaststroke.
To register, call Keith Smith or Mike Jotautas at 502-574-1498.
