LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville landfill has been transformed into a $60 million garden, and now it's about to open its doors for the first time.
After two decades of planning, the Waterfront Botanical Gardens is nearing completion.
The venue includes beautiful flower gardens and a waterfall overlooking the city.
Phase One of the development is scheduled to wrap up next week. That phase includes the Graeser Family Education Building, which will host a large event space, a kitchen and a conference room, as well as a pollinator garden and a native garden.
Later phases are expected to bring a visitors center, a restaurant, a conservatory and several other gardens.
"It's pretty amazing," said Kasey Maier, president of the Waterfront Botanical Gardens. "It really is pretty amazing. Two years ago, we broke ground. So it was a great day. It was a very exciting day. It was like, 'Wow, we're going to build this here!' And all of the sudden, we are in the building and opening."
The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4. Click here for a link to a list of the opening week's festivities.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.