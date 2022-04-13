LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League is hosting a job fair on Thursday.
The fair will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard near 30th Street.
Potential employers are set to include Thorntons, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Spectrum and KFC.
Organizers said management positions with competitive salaries and benefits are available, as well as hourly positions ranging between $15 and $20 an hour.
Job interviews will be done on site. Participants are asked to bring an ID and a resume. Registration in advance is also being encouraged. To register, click here.
