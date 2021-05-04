LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo debuted its new accessible playground on Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting hosted by the nonprofit organization.
The playground that replaces 20-year-old equipment now includes ramps, music and sensory play panels, features for inclusive side-by-side play, slides and a new rubber surface.
"Creating opportunities for everyone to have a great experience at the Zoo is so important to us," Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak said in a news release. "Its opening today represents positive change and assists families and individuals who love and support children living with physical or sensory challenges so they can have a shared common experience with their friends, family members and peers at the Zoo."
Located near the African Outpost restaurant and Colobus Crossing exhibit, the play space is open to the public during the Zoo's operating hours, which are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 19, 2021.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.