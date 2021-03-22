LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo got a much needed donation.
Louisville-based nonprofit Supplies Over Seas (SOS) donated medical supplies worth more than $8,500 to the zoo on Monday.
The global health organization provides resources to communities in need by redistributing surplus medical supplies they receive through donations.
Monday's donation at the zoo included coolers, needles, syringes, IV tubing sets and bags of IV fluids.
After a tough year, the zoo says the items were needed.
"COVID has really hit everybody pretty hard, the zoo included," Jamie Huber, Louisville Zoo Veterinary Hospital manager, said. "And, you know, a donation like this donation helps us by, you know, keeping the supplies coming in and making sure we have everything we need to take good care of the animals."
The supplies will help the hospital take care of the more than 1,200 animals living at the zoo.
