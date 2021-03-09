LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gorilla at the Louisville Zoo has once again become an internet star after someone shared a TikTok video of the primate looking at pictures on a cellphone.
The video, which was posted to TikTok on Sunday by user Jimmy Feeman, shows Jenali and a man both sitting on the ground and separated by glass. As the man holds his phone up to the glass, showing Jenali pictures, the gorilla appears to tap the glass. Zoo visitors interpret the tapping to mean that Jenali has seen the picture and is ready for them to flip to the new one.
By Tuesday afternoon, the video had received close to 48,000 likes and more than 350 comments.
Maybe someone will show Jenali a replay of his own TikTok video?
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.