LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is offering big discounts to families that receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP).
Families participating in SNAP can purchase memberships for just $50, according to a news release from the zoo. SNAP cards from any state will be accepted for this new "Community Access" membership.
Zoo officials said the membership plan allows three adults and up to 10 dependent children to visit.
"We want to emphasize zoo accessibility for everyone," Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak said in a news release. "This is something we’ve been working on for a while now and the launch just happens to coincide with a time when there are many out there in need. We are happy to be able to offer this membership and provide more access to people experiencing challenges."
You can only buy a membership in person at the zoo, but you have to make a reservation online first. For more information, click here.
