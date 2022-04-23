LOUISVILLE ZOO ENTRANCE 10-14-2021 1.jpg

Louisville Zoo entrance. (WDRB File) Oct. 14, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Earth Day was on Friday but the Louisville Zoo will celebrate the holiday this Sunday.

The celebration includes general admission for $8.25. Parking will also be free.

There will also be activities that celebrate sustainability and visitors can learn about the Zoo's conservation efforts and visit eco-themed exhibits.

The displays will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. but the Earth Day event lasts until 5 p.m.

The Earth Day celebration is part of the Zoo's "Party for the Planet." It's a month long celebration of the Earth.

Tickets are available here.

