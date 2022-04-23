LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Earth Day was on Friday but the Louisville Zoo will celebrate the holiday this Sunday.
The celebration includes general admission for $8.25. Parking will also be free.
There will also be activities that celebrate sustainability and visitors can learn about the Zoo's conservation efforts and visit eco-themed exhibits.
The displays will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. but the Earth Day event lasts until 5 p.m.
The Earth Day celebration is part of the Zoo's "Party for the Planet." It's a month long celebration of the Earth.
Tickets are available here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.