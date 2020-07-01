LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The program that brought millions of dollars to agencies and families who needed help during the coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced the One Louisville COVID-19 fund is closing Wednesday.
It started in March help community organizations hit hard by the pandemic.
Nearly 200 nonprofits and 2,000 individual families received financial help from the fund, but with so many unknowns about the future of the pandemic, this may not be the end of the fund.
"I hope we don't have to start the One Louisville fund again," Fischer said. "If we maintain what we're doing as a city right now, that will not be a requirement."
In total, $11 million were distributed by the One Louisville: COVID-19 Fund, all of that money coming from donations.
