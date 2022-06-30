LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Smoketown neighborhood is getting some major investments from the federal government.
Kentucky U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth announced Thursday morning that YouthBuild Louisville will receive $2.1 million in federal funding.
Of that money, $1.5 million is coming from the U.S. Department of Labor to fund educational, vocational and social services for people ages 18-24. The remaining $600,000 will be used to transform a vacant property at the intersection of East Breckinridge and South Hancock streets into a laundromat and community space. That center will focus on economic well being, social support and community safety.
"To combine that with a community center where people can get counseling on how to start a business and get other kinds of health care opportunities and so forth while they're waiting for their laundry to be done, it's actually a really good concept," Yarmuth said.
YouthBuild hopes to open the laundromat in the next few weeks as work continues on the community center.
