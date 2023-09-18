Drive Electric Week, running from September 22nd to October 1st, is the perfect way to kick off the fall season. This week focuses on the many benefits of electric vehicles, whether fully electric or plug-in. This is the ideal time to explore the pros and cons of owning an electric vehicle and answer any burning questions you may have about the process of purchasing and maintaining one.
For motorists thinking about making the change to electric, experts at Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company offer advice and tips to help you determine whether or not an electric car is the right fit.
There are vast knowledge resources about EV ownership, and LG&E encourages new or aspiring owners to tap into them. For locations of public charging stations, the U.S. Department of Energy's alternative fuel station site is an excellent resource. And check out the IRS website for information on EV-related tax incentives.
It's also good to check with your local utility company to determine the cost of charging your vehicle.
Planning where and when you'll charge your car is another factor to consider. If at home, be sure to get your garage or house inspected by a licensed electrician. A standard 120-volt outlet, also known as a level one outlet, takes the longest to charge your vehicle fully. Charging times can range anywhere from six to twenty-four hours. This solution is perfect for charging your car at home overnight.
If you're looking for a shorter charging time, a 240V or "dryer-style" can be installed in your home or garage and plugged in with your home charger. This level two charger can provide a full charge for your car in two to twelve hours.
Fast chargers are only available at public locations such as stores. Your car can have a full charge in 15-90 minutes.
It is predicted that approximately four dozen new electric vehicles will be released between the remainder of 2023 and 2026. LG&E and KU are "partnering with other utilities, agencies and organizations to expand EV charging infrastructure," as well as providing education and resources to Kentucky residents about electric vehicles. LG&E and KU have a map identifying the utilities' public charging stations around Kentucky. They also offer businesses the opportunity to have charging stations on-site and have curated an online Marketplace for people to shop for electric vehicles.
For more information, visit lge-ku.com/ev.