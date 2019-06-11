LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro United Way is giving some local students a chance to get tickets to see "Hamilton."
The organization is working with former University of Kentucky basketball player and current Los Angeles Laker Rajon Rondo for the contest.
It's open to students between 13 and 17 years old who live in Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt and Shelby Counties. The teens have to submit a video to the Metro United Way Facebook page explaining how they plan to have a safe summer. The video should be no longer than one minute.
Submissions can also tag @metrounitedway on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #SendMeToHamilton.
The deadline is 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. The group is giving away 20 pairs of tickets to shows on either Sunday, June 16, at 1 p.m. or Wednesday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m.
The Metro United Way hopes to give more students a chance to experience Louisville's arts community.
