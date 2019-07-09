LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event is being held at the America's Best Inn in Clarksville to help families who are being forced to leave the motel after it sold.
Roughly 100 low-income residents have relied on the motel for shelter and are now searching for alternative living situations. Some are having trouble relocating for reasons such as not having a birth certificate or social security card.
Residents will have the ability to get birth certificates and social security cards as well as sign-up for food stamps and insurance. The event will also have potential employers onsite to help those who are searching for work.
The event will take place in the parking lot of the America's Best Inn from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
