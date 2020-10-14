LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More people are eligible to donate blood as three long-term restrictions are eased.
The Food and Drug Administration recently updated guidelines for deferrals in three categories, including for people who've had transfusions, traveled to areas at risk for malaria and for those who served on military bases in Europe that may have been at risk for so-called "mad cow" disease.
The Kentucky Blood Center has been working to implement the changes since the FDA announced them in April. People who think they now qualify should complete a Request for Eligibility Review then wait for word from the Kentucky Blood Center.
The new blood donation criteria cover three primary areas (from the Ky. Blood Center):
- Deferrals are lifted for those who have spent time in areas of Europe or on European military bases, as some of these countries are no longer considered a risk of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) or variant CJD, also known as “Mad Cow Disease.”
- There are two exceptions: An indefinite deferral remains for those who lived in Ireland or France for 5 years or more between 1980 to 2001 or in Britain for three months or more between 1980 to 1996.
Deferrals for certain prospective donors have been reduced from 12 months to three months, including:
- Men who have sexual contact with other men
- Blood transfusion recipients
- Accidental blood exposures
- Tattoos and body piercings not from a state-regulated establishment
- Deferrals reduced from 12 months to 3 months for those who have traveled to malaria-risk areas.
People who were previously given a permanent or temporary deferral by Kentucky Blood Center will need to complete a Request for Eligibility Review and await further instruction from KBC before coming to donate.
If a person believes they are eligible to donate under the new guidelines and has never attempted to donate with Kentucky Blood Center, they can simply make an appointment to donate. Anyone with questions can call 859-519-3808.
Kentucky Blood Center Locations:
Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle
Lexington, KY 40513
859-276-2534
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
502-290-0537
Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Drive
Lexington, KY 40509
859-327-3223
Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Drive
Louisville, KY 40229
502-915-0989
To schedule an appointment, visit kybloodcenter.org to find a mobile blood drive in your area. Appointments also can be made by calling 800-775-2522. The call center is open Monday - Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
