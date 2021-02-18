LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Help is on the way for Hoosiers who need assistance paying rent.
A new program in Indiana will use $372 million from the last stimulus bill, passed by Congress in December, to help people pay their rent or utility bills.
"The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is designed to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jacob Sipe with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. "The eligible households can receive up to 12 months of rental assistance and utility/home energy assistance."
Officials say residents will need to apply to the specific program that covers their county.
Applications for the funding are not yet available, but officials suggest watching for updates on the program's website here.
