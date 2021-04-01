LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Muhammad Ali Center is back open for the first time in months.
The center had been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic but reopened to the public Thursday.
It will be open from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, with limited capacity. Guests are being encouraged to buy tickets online before visiting.
Masks and temperature checks at the door are required.
"This morning, about a half hour before opening, there were already people lined up outside of the Center, and we were thrilled. Thrilled to open the doors and welcome people in," said Laura Douglas, interim president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. "It's just good overall to see people out and confident about taking in the attractions in Louisville."
Douglas was recently chosen as interim president and CEO of the center, the first woman and first Black woman to lead the nonprofit organization. The center's previous president and CEO, Donald Lassere, announced his resignation in February after nine years in the position.
The Ali Center is one of the newest stops on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.