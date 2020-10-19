LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is this weekend, and events are scheduled to collect unwanted medications.
Kentucky has taken more than 163,000 pounds of unwanted prescription medications at drug take-back events and locations during the last nine years, the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy says.
This week's event is Saturday. To find a nearby collection site, visit takebackday.dea.gov. Drug disposal locations nationwide can be found at the Office of Drug Control Policy's website.
Outside of #TakeBackDay, prescription drugs can be disposed at any of the country's 11,000 authorized collectors at any time. For more information, visit: https://t.co/mwTKE0CyA6 pic.twitter.com/Qxeragm6Mg— DEA HQ (@DEAHQ) October 17, 2020
Drug Take-Back Day offers a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs and education about the potential of abuse of medications, the agency says.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 24.
To find a location in Kentucky or Indiana, CLICK HERE.
