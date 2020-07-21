LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has created a new tool to help immigrants with challenges they face in their personal and professional lives.
Metro Government's Office for Globalization, part of Louisville Forward, is starting the Global Louisville Directory, a one-stop shop for foreign-born residents to access help including career pathways and business development resources.
The directory also will promote immigrant-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, professionals and community organizations that cater to Louisville's immigrant communities.
Global Louisville is personalized to immigrants' needs and will be translated into eight languages, with more in the works.
The Office of Globalization will also create workshops customized to the needs of entrepreneurs and professionals.
To visit the directory and register a business, click here.
