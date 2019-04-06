LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Louisville distillery celebrates their soft opening in a unique and colorful way.
Distillery America held its own Holi Festival at its facility on Wilson Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Holi is a popular ancient tradition from Indian culture. It's a festival of colors, and signals the start of spring.
The owners of the distillery named their flagship product Holi Gin after the festival.
"This is the feeling that I want people to have when they ever drink Holi. And my goal of Holi of course is to put Louisville on the map for more than just bourbon," Kartik Kamat, owner of Distillery America, said.
The event featured live music, cocktails, food trucks, henna tattoos, ice cream, games and activities and lots of color.
The distillery plans to hold a Holi Festival each year, and hopes it gets bigger and better with time.
