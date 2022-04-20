LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two babies were saved at the same Indiana fire station within weeks of each other.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow parents to surrender their infants safely and anonymously. The boxes are usually located near fire departments, and a silent alarm notifies first responders anytime a baby is placed inside.
"These babies weren't abandoned," said Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. "They were legally, safely and anonymously and lovingly surrendered. And our job now is to make sure these little guys and girls grow up in a home that has been praying for them for a very long time."
Firefighters in Carmel, Indiana, arrived within one minute of a baby girl being placed in the Safe Haven Baby Box at the fire department Tuesday. They said she was full-term and healthy. A healthy baby boy was surrendered at the same location earlier this month.
And not long after one of those babies was placed in the box in Carmel, a call came into the Safe Haven Baby Boxes tip line from Corbin, Kentucky. The organization said a parent wanted to surrender a baby, but there was no box near them.
Leaders worked with a local hospital for the parent to surrender the infant there.
Click here for a list of drop-off locations. The National Safe Haven Crisis line is 1-866-99BABY1. The business office can be reached at 1-888-742-2133.
