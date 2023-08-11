LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The summer festival season continues this weekend with Newburg Days.
The festival includes vendors, food, carnival rides, a parade, live music, DJs, a basketball tournament and a cornhole tournament.
It's a tradition Councilmember Barbara Shanklin has been taking part in for 50 years.
"This has been going on long before I ever moved to Newburg. They always had Newburg Days," Shanklin, D-2, said. "And it's a big thing for the community because it's a small, African American community, and they just come together."
The fun continues the rest of the weekend from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, at Peterson/Newburg Park on East Indian Trail.
A community parade will be held Saturday at 11:15 a.m. A senior luncheon is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
