LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is preparing for what doctors say could be a potentially severe flu season.
Doctors said even though it's been a mild start to the school year when it comes to illnesses, they are still encouraging people of all ages to get a flu shot.
Flu shots will be available through Norton starting Sept. 5.
Doctors also said there are benefits to getting the shot before flu season is in full swing.
"There definitely is a benefit to getting the vaccine prior to the flu season onset," Dr. Christina Breit, director of Norton Primary Care, said. "It takes at least two weeks to develop the antibody response that would be protective if you do encounter the flu so waiting until we're in the peak of flu season would not be ideal."
Other ways to help protect children from the flu includes teaching them to wash their hands, keep their hands to themselves and avoid sharing drinks.
