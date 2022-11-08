LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday tradition is finally returning to the Louisville Free Public Library after a two-year hiatus.
Nutcracker Family Storytimes kick off next week. Children and their families are invited to join a Louisville Ballet dancer for a reading of The Nutcracker as well as dancing and crafts.
Families can also enter for a chance to win four tickets to see the Louisville Ballet's "The Brown-Forman Nutcracker."
The first storytime is set for 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at the South Central Regional Library.
Five other libraries will also hold Nutcracker Storytime sessions through Dec. 1.
Full list of Nutcracker Family Storytimes:
- Tuesday, November 15, 6:30 p.m. - South Central Regional Library
- Wednesday, November 16, 6:30 p.m. - St. Matthews Library
- Thursday, November 17, 6:30 p.m. – Iroquois Library
- Tuesday, November 29, 6:30 p.m. - Southwest Regional Library
- Wednesday, November 30, 6:30 p.m. - Northeast Regional Library
- Thursday, December 1, 6:30 p.m. - Main Library
