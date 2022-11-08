Nutcracker Family Storytime.jpg

Nutcracker Family Storytime is returning with the Louisville Ballet. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday tradition is finally returning to the Louisville Free Public Library after a two-year hiatus.

Nutcracker Family Storytimes kick off next week. Children and their families are invited to join a Louisville Ballet dancer for a reading of The Nutcracker as well as dancing and crafts.

Families can also enter for a chance to win four tickets to see the Louisville Ballet's "The Brown-Forman Nutcracker."

The first storytime is set for 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at the South Central Regional Library.

Five other libraries will also hold Nutcracker Storytime  sessions through Dec. 1.

Full list of Nutcracker Family Storytimes:

  • Tuesday, November 15, 6:30 p.m. - South Central Regional Library
  • Wednesday, November 16, 6:30 p.m. - St. Matthews Library
  • Thursday, November 17, 6:30 p.m. – Iroquois Library
  • Tuesday, November 29, 6:30 p.m. - Southwest Regional Library
  • Wednesday, November 30, 6:30 p.m. - Northeast Regional Library
  • Thursday, December 1, 6:30 p.m. - Main Library

