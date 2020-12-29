LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ready to get rid of your Christmas tree?
If you live in Louisville, you just have to haul it to the curb, and the city will pick it up on your regular collection day.
Metro Public Works said to make sure all the decorations are removed before you put it out, and don't wrap the tree in plastic.
Trees can also be taken to a drop-off site in Jefferson County. Sites include the Public Works Yard on Lower River Road, the waste reduction center on Meriweather Avenue and the East District Recycling Center on Hubbards Lane.
The sites are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The East District Recycling Center on Hubbards Lane will recycle Christmas trees into mulch for you. You just have to bring your own container.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will also take your tree. The department will use the trees to replenish fish habitats and create new habitat sites.
Trees can be dropped off at the McNelly Lake boat ramp in Louisville or the Guist Creek Lake Marina in Shelbyville.
Fish and Wildlife officials ask that you just remove any lights, ornaments or other decorations from the tree before you drop it off.
For more information on tree disposal and composting, click here. For more information about donating your tree for fish habitats, click here.
