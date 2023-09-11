LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the region's longest-running Halloween events is celebrating 30 years of providing festive entertainment to Kentuckiana.
Danger Run is a scavenger hunt-type game played in your car where guests solve puzzles that will lead them to haunted houses. Guests can choose different routes on country roads in either Kentucky or Indiana to hunt for clues.
With different levels of difficulty, the game lasts about 120 minutes, and directions can be sent directly to your phone.
For those who prefer fun indoors, Danger Run has escape rooms at the Legend at Pope Lick Adventure Outpost location.
Danger Run opens Thursday, Sept. 28 and continues until Oct. 31. For more information about Danger Run, click here.
