LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 100,000 properties in Jefferson County will be reassessed this year.
The Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator's Office says the assessment includes properties in the Highlands, Germantown, Schnitzelburg, Smoketown, Shelby Park, Jeffersontown, Crescent Hill, Clifton, Butchertown, St. Matthews, Iroquois, Fairdale and Auburndale, to name a few.
Things will be done a bit differently this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the office will be hosting a series of virtual community meetings for residential and commercial property owners in March and April to answer any questions. Those meetings will be held for particular areas to be reassessed starting March 23. Below is the meeting schedule by area:
- Area 2 (March 23 for residential properties and March 25 for commercial properties from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.): Butchertown, NuLu, Phoenix Hill, Smoketown, Shelby Park, Germantown, Schnitzelburg, Audubon Park and the Highlands.
- Area 3 (March 30 for residential properties and April 1 for commercial properties from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.): Clifton, Irish Hill, Crescent Hill, St. Matthews, Mockingbird Valley and Indian Hills.
- Area 5 (April 6 for residential properties and April 8 for commercial properties from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.): Beechmont, Hazelwood, Iroquois, New Cut, Auburndale, Southside, Kenwood, Fairdale, Parkwood/Waverly and parts of Valley Station and Pendleton/Kosmosdale.
- Area 7 (April 13 for residential properties and April 15 for commercial properties from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.): Glenmary, Fisherville, portions of Buechel, Bon Air, Hikes Point, Jeffersontown and Fern Creek.
Click on the links above for more information on the virtual meetings. Click here for a full calendar showing the reassessment process and schedule from the PVA's office.
All property owners have the right to appeal their valuations online or through teleconferences. A conference with the PVA's office is the first step of the appeals process. Online conferences for appeals will start on April 23, according to the PVA's office and run through May 17. Because of the pandemic, the PVA's office will not be conducting its in-person assistance program this year.
"We want to do our due diligence and do everything that we can to help the tax payer get the fair, equitable and accurate property tax, property value," Jefferson County PVA Colleen Younger said.
Businesses in the hospitality industry — such as sit-down restaurants, event venues and hotels — will not see any increase this year since they've been hit hard by the pandemic and its subsequent restrictions.
Other businesses impacted by the pandemic can reach out to the office to see if they qualify for the same accommodations.
Properties are reassessed on a four-year basis, per Kentucky State Law. This year's calendar was altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Assessment notices are expected to be mailed out in April. According to the PVA's office, commercial and residential property owners will be sent reassessment notices based on a number of categories, including new construction, sales from 2020, permits obtained for improvement and all properties whose assessment value has changed from the previous year's.
For more information, click here. To find out when your property will be reassessed, click here.
