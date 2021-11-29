LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Drag Queens on Ice" is returning to Paristown's Fête de Noël this year.
The event, which benefits the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation, was held for the first time in 2019 before being canceled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Performers this year include Leah Halston, Tova Ura Vitch, Breanna Burns, Jasmine Star and CC, organizers said.
"Drag Queens on Ice" will be held Sunday, Dec. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Fête de Noël skating rink in Christy's Garden on Brent Street, according to a news release.
While the event is free, a $5 donation at the door is encouraged.
