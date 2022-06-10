LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pizza and beer is being served up in southern Indiana to help U.S. military veterans and their families.
The 2022 Parlour Palooza is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Parlour Pizza location in Jeffersonville. The event benefits USA Cares.
Cold drinks, pizza and live music will help a great cause. Local musicians will be there all day for the inaugural all-day concert.
"Things that set any restaurant a part is what you do in your community outside of just serving food. Anyone can create a pizza, anyone can pour a beer. But we have to be more than that and being part of a restaurant group that actually wants to do that is just unspeakable," said Emily Kunkel from Craft Culture Concepts.
Concert Lineup:
- 12:00-1:30: Shane Dawson
- 1:45-3:15: JacknLindsey
- 3:30-5:00: Acquainted Strangers
- 5:15-7:15: The Skinny
- 7:30-8:30 The Leftovers
- 8:45-11:00: Radiotronic
Tickets are $25, and the first 100 tickets sold will get a free t-shirt. Kids 10 & under are free. Proceeds benefit USA Cares.
Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, USA Cares provides American veterans and military families with financial assistance and post-service skills training to help them build a foundation for long-term stability. The services provided through the organization also help reduce risk factors contributing to veteran suicide.
2022 Parlour Palooza
- Saturday, June 11, 2022
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Parlour Pizza
- 131 W Chestnut Street
- Jeffersonville, IN 47130
A fall version of the all-day concert series is in the works at Parlour's New Albany location. Expect the theme of Halloween.
