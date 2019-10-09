LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Does your yard need a little sprucing up?
You can grab a free tree at Bowman Field this weekend, courtesy of a partnership between the Louisville Renaissance Zone Corporation and the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, 500 free trees will be available at the airport's historic terminal building. There will be 10 types of native trees available, including cypress, poplar, red maple, dogwood, redbud and oak.
Each tree is about 5 to 6 feet tall and will come bundled in its own individual container.
The giveaway runs through noon Saturday – or until supplies run out. Participants may take up to three trees, according to a news release from the Louisville Renaissance Zone Corporation.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.