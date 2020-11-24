LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA's Turkey Trot is going virtual this year.
Plans had to be changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk and Kids Trot is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Organizers said participants can complete their race anywhere but must submit their results must by Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. No results are needed for the Kids Trot.
Informational packets can be picked up curbside at the Northeast Family YMCA until 7 p.m. Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and inside the lobby from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
Commemorative T-shirts will also be given to participants, as well as finisher's medals. In order to get a T-shirt during packet pick-up, participants had to be registered by Nov. 18. Organizers say anyone who registers after that date can still receive a shirt, but they will be notified once additional t-shirts arrive.
For more information, to register for the race and to submit results, click here.
