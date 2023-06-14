LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Pure Tap 5K is returning in the fall, but this year's race is going to the dogs.
The race is set for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at Shawnee Park in Louisville. This year, runners are invited to bring their dogs for an additional registration fee. All runners will get a race shirt, and dogs will get a special bandana.
Registration costs $25 for runners, and $10 for dogs. Some of the proceeds will support Friends of Metro Animal Services.
The 5K run/walk is put on by the Louisville Sports Commission and the Louisville Water Company.
For more information and to register for the race, click here. Registration will increase to $30 on Aug. 15.
