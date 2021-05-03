LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County leaders will make a big decision this week when it comes to its Syringe Service Program (SSP).
The SSP was created in 2015 in response to the HIV outbreak. Advocates and health officials said the program successfully became the national model, reducing new cases of HIV and Hepatitis C, according to Dr. William Cooke with Foundations Family Medicine.
The program offers life-saving medical services and a safe place to get rid of used syringes for people who inject drugs. Health officials said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the number of overdose deaths nationwide, estimating at least 90,000 overdose deaths in 2020.
Scott County commissioners will vote Wednesday on whether to shut down the program. Concerned citizens, first responders and state health officials are expected to speak on how the program has made a positive impact on the community.
Related Stories:
- Scott County sees drastic decrease in HIV and hepatitis C cases since 2015 epidemic
- New CDC report says needle exchange in Scott County, Indiana, is working
- Research shows fewer people are sharing needles thanks to exchange program
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.