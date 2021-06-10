LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After being held virtually in 2020, the St. Joe's annual "Picnic For the Kids" is returning to in-person festivities this year.
In lieu of the typically crowded picnic, the organization will be hosting a two-night ticketed event on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 that includes live music, organizers announced Thursday.
“While this year’s event looks different from the traditional picnic event in years past, St. Joe’s is excited to welcome members of the community back to campus for this unique experience,” said Grace Akers, St. Joe’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Only "a few gaming booths will be open" at this year's event, but raffles can still be purchased during the picnic.
Tickets cost $10 for each night, with tables available each night beginning at $500. St. Joe's will also be hosting a drive-thru picnic on Saturday, Aug. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. for the community to drop off cash donations and purchase raffle tickets.
Those who cannot attend the event can still support St. Joseph Children's Home by texting STJOESPICNICFORTHEKIDS to 243725 to make a donation.
