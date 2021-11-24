LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The St. Matthews Police Department is revving up its engines for a big toy drive.
The department is hosting the annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Police officers, firefighters and other riders will take to the streets for the event. Each person will donate a new toy for children in our area.
The Motorcycle Run starts on Logistics Drive off the Greenbelt Highway. Riders can line up between noon and 2 p.m.
The group will then ride to the Kentucky Exposition Center.
"We'll have a lot of bikes," said Dale Corum of the Kentucky Motorcycle Association. "What we try to focus on is how many toys this event and other events around the city bring in for Toys for Tots. Last year, 17,199 kids received toys from our efforts."
This is the 39th year for the event.
