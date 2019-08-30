LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was a slightly higher police presence at a local school on Friday after reports of a stranger offering to give a child a ride.
Sacred Heart Model School sent a letter home to parents explaining the incident. The letter says around 3 p.m. Thursday, an older woman with short gray hair pulled up to a Sacred Heart Model School student and asked if the student wanted a ride.
The school says the student was in front of the Sacred Heart Model School gym and the student was walking to Sacred Heart Academy.
The letter says the woman was driving a black four-door smaller SUV and reportedly had a dog in the car.
The school says all students are safe and leaders there reminded them about being safe and aware. LMPD says an officer spoke with school officials and police don't believe any crime occurred, so no police report was taken.
Police say they did step up patrols at the campus Friday and will continue to do so.
Other schools nearby also sent letters to parents to remind students about stranger danger.
