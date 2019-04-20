LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It started as a food truck, but now it's a full service restaurant in downtown Louisville.
The Celtic Pig restaurant and pub is officially open on Main Street in the former Main Street Cafe location next to Ice House.
The brick-and-mortar location celebrated their grand opening on Saturday.
The restaurant has been touring around Louisville in their food truck for nearly five years, and is known for their smoked meats.
The Celtic Pig features a variety of Scottish and Irish favorites, inspired by the owner's family heritage.
"We really learned from our grandmothers and eating their food in their houses, and we want to create that home cooked feeling, and that just feeling home," owner Sam Bracken said.
To help create that feeling of home, the restaurant is decorated with old family photos dating back to the 1800s.
