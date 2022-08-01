LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After being a source of news in the City of St. Matthews for decades, The Voice-Tribune is closing its doors.
The news magazine's current publisher, Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, made the announcement on the outlet's Facebook page on Monday.
"As publisher of THE VOICE TRIBUNE, my tenure has been exhilarating to say the least," she wrote. "However, I recognize it is time to move onto another adventure as of SEPTEMBER 1, 2022. The August issue will be our last. This has been a very challenging and gut-wrenching decision to make."
Humphrey went on to say that she and her husband, who is also CFO of the company, invested "an enormous amount of time and money" to keep the paper going, but the financial pressures of recent years have made continued investments impossible.
"Covid has impacted our industry, and in an effort to support local businesses, we lowered our advertising rates," she wrote. "As we monitored the revenue stream / cash flow and continued to receive price increases from our printer for paper and ink supply, and increases in rent, payroll, etc., we had to conclude that we could no longer sustain the business without continued and increasing personal subsidies. Thus it is unavoidable that we will be closing THE VOICE TRIBUNE as of AUGUST 31, 2022."
Before being a monthly news magazine, The Voice-Tribune was a weekly newspaper. It covered news for the St. Matthews, as well as fashion, sports and entertainment.
She said a final farewell celebration will be held Aug. 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Yew Dell Gardens for the August issue launch event.
