LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Halloween is still weeks away, but it's not to early to get your tickets to see a Louisville staple.
Tickets went on sale Monday for the Jack O' Lantern Spectacular, according to a news release.
It's the seventh consecutive year for the event, which features 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins at south Louisville's Iroquois Park. The pumpkins will light up a 1/3-mile trail next to the Iroquois Amphitheater.
The event runs Oct. 8 to Nov. 3. Roughly 100,000 people are expected to attend.
This year, the event will feature timed ticketing on Fridays and Saturdays.
This year, the theme is "The Four Seasons" and will feature "vignettes set to music highlighting themes from literature, pop culture, history, art and cinema."
The trail will be open from dusk until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets range from $10 to $18. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Louisville Parks Foundation.
Guests who plan to attend on a Friday or Saturday night are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.
