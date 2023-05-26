LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer can be fun for children, but that fun also comes with some danger.
Doctors with UofL Health are offering up some safety tips, including:
- Always supervise children while they're swimming.
- Get an enclosure for trampolines that prevents children from falling off.
- Make sure they're wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle or skateboard.
- Use face and chest protectors to help prevent baseball and softball injuries.
Doctors said there's also one simple step you should take before doing any outdoor activities.
"Mainly in the summer, I think about hydration," said Dr. John Reisert of UofL Health. "I mean, it's a pretty simple one. Here the humidity level -- the temperature -- may tell you one thing, but you have to factor in that humidity. And then you've got to look at air quality too."
Doctors say tens of thousands of people are sent to the hospital every year because of lawn mower-related injuries.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.