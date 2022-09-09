LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The UofL Health Brown Cancer Center is partnering with the Louisville Bats to Strike Out Cancer at Slugger Field on Saturday.
The Bats will wear special jerseys and recognize cancer survivors during the game. The jerseys will eventually be auctioned off.
In honor of the event, Bats starting pitcher Randy Wynne stopped by the Brown Cancer Center to meet patients and sign some autographs Friday morning.
"It's a lot of fun. When they're telling me stories of when they used to play baseball, when they used to go to games, it's really cool to be able to connect with someone like that," Wynne said.
"Him coming and speaking with me was pretty awesome, and I think the event y'all are putting on, Strike Out Cancer, is awesome too because a lot of people fight this disease, it's hard," Chris Evans, a patient at Brown Cancer Center, said. "A lot of people don't understand it, but it's hard to get through some of it and I appreciate the fact that they're doing something for cancer survivors and all the cancer patients."
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Saturday. There will also be a fireworks show after the game.
Brown Cancer Center patients can get free tickets by clicking here.
