LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is hosting a fair this weekend to help inspire creativity.
More than 50 exhibitors, vendors and entertainers will be set up on Saturday for the Louisville Maker Faire.
It's being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Swain Student Activities Center on UofL's Belknap Campus on South Floyd Street.
The UofL KID Lab will also be set up to engage children in fun science games, along with other fun demonstrations and interactive activities.
The event is free and family-friendly.
