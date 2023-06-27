LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten Kentuckiana teachers are finalists to be honored by the Manilow Music Project. The winner will be decided by online voting.
Music legend Barry Manilow chooses a deserving music teacher at each stop of his concert tour. He meets with them and gives them $10,000. Half of that is cash, and the other half is money to buy instruments for their classrooms. Manilow's concert at the KFC Yum! Center is Monday, Aug. 21.
"Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted," Manilow said in a news release Tuesday. "I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools."
Voting opens Tuesday, June 27, and closes Friday, July 21. The winner will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Here is a list of the 10 finalists for the Manilow Music project teacher award. Click here to vote.
- Joann Talley, Charlestown High School
- Ashley Bell, Grayson County High School
- Debra Burnell-Wise, Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Christina Givan, Ballard High School
- Robert Bernardi, North Bullitt High School
- Amy Noon, J. Graham Brown High School
- Daniel Taylor, Butler Traditional High School
- Natalie Humble, Henryville High School
- Doug Elmore, Floyd Central High School
- Conner Kinmon, Eastern High School
The Manilow Music Project said voting is open to anyone who has ever been moved by the power of music to vote for their favorite music teacher. The project has given away more than $10 million to help support music education and instrument donations.
The winner of the Manilow Music Teacher Award receives:
- $5,000 prize
- $5,000 in Manilow bucks to purchase instruments for their classroom
- 2 tickets to see Barry Manilow at the KFC Yum! Center on Aug. 21, 2023
- Special backstage award presentation ceremony
Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Manilow is one of the all-time best selling recording artists with 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 number one hits and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the No. 1 Adult Contemporary artists of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.
Manilow is best known for hits including "Copacabana," "I Write the Songs," "Could It Be Magic," "Mandy," and "Looks Like We Made It." The 79-year-old music icon is also a Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winner.
Ticket prices for Manilow's show in Louisville on Aug. 21 range from $19.50 to $349.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and will not be available at the KFC Yum! Center box office for this sale.
