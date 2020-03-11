LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An authentic Japanese Garden is planned at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
The 2 1/2-acre garden is expected to include a lake, waterfall, stream and tea house. It will sit just north of the Graeser Family Education Center. A $500,000 gift from the Graeser family allowed for crews to begin work on the Japanese Garden sooner than expected.
The garden is designed by a world-renowed Japanese landscape designer Shiro Nakane, who spoke with WDRB through a translator.
"I wanted to give back to American Culture," Nakane said. "When I was young, when I was in high school and university ... my hero was Muhammad Ali. I even skipped my university exam to go see one of his fights when he was in Japan. So I feel a very strong connection with Louisville."
A groundbreaking for the Japanese Garden project is planned for later this year, with completion scheduled for the end of next year.
