LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waverly Hills Sanatorium is helping to keep the spooky season going, even after Halloween.
It's hosting a Horrorpalooza weekend after Halloween, Nov. 4-6.
Familiar faces from horror films such as the "Halloween" movies and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" will be there greeting fans.
The weekend will also include tours, Q&A sessions with celebrity guests, psychic readings, photo opportunities and a book tour. There will also be vendors and food trucks on site.
A portion of the proceeds raised through the event will benefit the Waverly Hills Historical Society.
Day passes cost $30 per day. Weekend passes can be purchased for $65. Tickets for the paranormal tour cost $25 and mini-tour tickets cost $10. VIP passes and packages are also available.
For a list of guests, a schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.