LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our WDRB monarch habitat is growing!

Two months ago, WDRB employees, led by reporter Darby Beane, planted the WDRB Flutter Farm, in partnership with the Louisville Zoo. It's a habitat filled with milkweed and other plants designed to be a refuge for the endangered migrating monarch butterfly population.

At least one butterfly has already stopped by.

The garden has been featured regularly on WDRB Mornings this summer.

The WDRB 'Flutter Farm' butterfly garden on May 25, 2023

Other schools and businesses in Louisville are already part of the Monarchs and Milkweed Pollinator Habitation project. For a list of those organizations, or to contact the Louisville Zoo about getting involved, click here.

