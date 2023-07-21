The WDRB 'Flutter Farm' butterfly garden on May 25, 2023
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
WDRB employees gather with a representative of the Louisville Zoo to plant and mulch the WDRB Flutter Farm for butterflies on May 25, 2023. (Photo by: David Schuh / WDRB)
Other schools and businesses in Louisville are already part of the Monarchs and Milkweed Pollinator Habitation project. For a list of those organizations, or to contact the Louisville Zoo about getting involved, click here.