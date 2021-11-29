LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Cyber Monday, and it just got easier to shop locally.
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance partnered with Community Ventures to relaunch ShopLocalLou.com.
The website features goods from Louisville-based small businesses. It lets shoppers buy gifts and services from several businesses in one transaction. Then they can either pick up orders from the stores or have them delivered.
"We can see that small business really helps and focuses on the culture, the feel of your town," said Lowell Sellards, director of e-commerce at Community Ventures. "This gives the lifeblood to your town. So the ability to support these businesses allows you to experience that level of culture and uniqueness that you can only get here."
The Louisville Independent Business Alliance said the website will stay up year-round.
